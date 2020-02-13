Cardiff City boss Neil Harris reflects on 3-0 win over Huddersfield

Cardiff City boosted their Play-Offs hopes with a 3-0 win away at Huddersfield Town last night.

Goals from Josh Murphy, Will Vaulks and Callum Paterson ensured the Bluebirds took the three points back to Wales and are now four points off the top six.

Cardiff are looking strong under Neil Harris at the moment and are on track to push into the promotion picture.

Huddersfield, on the other hand, are still in danger of relegation and lie in 20th position, five points above the drop zone.









The Bluebirds boss Harris was pleased with his sides’ performance in what initially was seen as a tough fixture for his side. He spoke to Cardiff’s official club website after the game: “I thought it was a really strong Championship away performance. The team was hugely positive going into the game with an air of calmness and focus – I thought there was a great energy about us tonight. It was really pleasing for us to score three goals tonight, but also to be so solid at the back as well.”

“The team is in a really good place at the moment. The togetherness is just outstanding, and you could see that in the performance tonight. We took the lead maybe slightly against the run of play, but we could have been further ahead by half-time.”

He added: “We were a real threat on the counter-attack, and we could have scored more goals in the second half.”

Next up for Cardiff are more two games against clubs near the bottom of the division in Wigan Athletic and Stoke City which presents the opportunity to climb further up the table.