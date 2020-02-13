Scunthorpe United turn to Russ Wilcox until end of the season

Russ Wilcox will remain in charge of Scunthorpe United until the end of the season, as announced by their official club website.

The Irons’ Under-23’s boss was placed in caretaker charge after Paul Hurst’s sacking in January and will be kept in the dugout until May.

Wilcox, who is 55 years old, has managed Scunthorpe’s first team before and guided them to promotion to League One in 2014 as runners-up.

The Yorkshireman spent his playing career with the likes of Northampton Town, Hull City, Doncaster Rovers and Preston North End before going into coaching after retiring. He has since had spells as the assistant manager at Sheffield Wednesday, Burnley and AFC Bournemouth, as well as a stint as boss at York City in 2014.

Wilcox will be assisted by Kevin Pressman, Lee Turnbull and Paul Musselwhite for the remaining 13 league games for the Iron.

Scunthorpe chairman Peter Swann has said, as per their website: “We believe this (appointment) will give us some continuity for the players and also help with the integration of some of the younger and new players we have within our Under-23s and youth set-up.”

“A decision on the full time position of Manager will be made after the season has finished and in time for the new manager to be settled in for next season.”

Scunthorpe are currently 18th in the league and comfortably in mid-table. Next up for them is a tricky away test against top of the table Swindon Town at the County Ground this weekend.