West Brom youngster Nathan Ferguson ‘determined’ to leave the club in the summer

West Bromwich Albion youngster Nathan Ferguson is ‘determined’ to leave the club this summer as reported by Football Insider.

The teenager was on the verge of a move to Crystal Palace in January but the move collapsed due to issues during his medical and he remained at the Hawthorns but has not featured for the club since.

Due to the transfer debacle, the relationship between Ferguson and the club has now broken down and he believes the only way forward is to leave for pastures new.

Ferguson can move abroad for a paltry figure of around £300,000 and there is interest from teams in both Germany and Spain.

The 19-year-old becomes a free agent in the summer once his current contract expires and he looks almost certain to leave the Hawthorns.

However, Premier League teams such as Tottenham Hotspur are considering a summer move for the full-back and would need to pay a compensation figure of £4million in order to secure the services of Ferguson.

This would represent a big financial loss for the Midlands side who had agreed to sell Ferguson to Crystal Palace for £8million rising to £11million.

When his medical highlighted a knee injury which Palace believed needed surgery, the two clubs attempted to negotiate but a resolution could not be reached and he returned to West Brom.

He is now due to undergo knee exploratory surgery which could keep him out for the rest of the season but even if he returns to full fitness before then, it seems inconceivable that he will ever don the blue and white stripes ever again.