Blackpool fans react to the departure of Simon Grayson

Blackpool have sacked Simon Grayson after a poor run of form, as announced by their official club website yesterday.

The Tangerines have won just once in their last twelve games in all competitions and have slid down the League One table.

They were in the Play-Offs in December but have since fallen down to 15th and are now 13 points off the top six, which was their target at the start of the season.

Grayson, who is 50 years old, was appointed by the Seasiders to replace Terry McPhillips in July last year but has lasted just seven months in his second spell as manager at Bloomfield.

He had previously managed Blackpool from 2005 to 2008 and guided them to promotion to the Championship in that time.

The experienced boss has also won promotions from the third tier with Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Preston North End, as well as other spells at Sunderland and Bradford City.

Blackpool owner Simon Sadler has said, as per their website: “Given his past success here, Simon Grayson will always be a part of the Club’s history and I would like to wish both him and Ian Miller well for the future. While the process of appointing a new manager gets underway, I would like to thank David Dunn for agreeing to take charge in the interim.”

Here is how the Tangerines fans reacted on Twitter to Grayson’s dismissal yesterday-

