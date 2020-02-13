Blackpool fans react to the departure of Simon Grayson

Blackpool have sacked Simon Grayson after a poor run of form, as announced by their official club website yesterday.

The Tangerines have won just once in their last twelve games in all competitions and have slid down the League One table.

They were in the Play-Offs in December but have since fallen down to 15th and are now 13 points off the top six, which was their target at the start of the season.

Grayson, who is 50 years old, was appointed by the Seasiders to replace Terry McPhillips in July last year but has lasted just seven months in his second spell as manager at Bloomfield.

He had previously managed Blackpool from 2005 to 2008 and guided them to promotion to the Championship in that time.

The experienced boss has also won promotions from the third tier with Leeds United, Huddersfield Town and Preston North End, as well as other spells at Sunderland and Bradford City.

Blackpool owner Simon Sadler has said, as per their website: “Given his past success here, Simon Grayson will always be a part of the Club’s history and I would like to wish both him and Ian Miller well for the future. While the process of appointing a new manager gets underway, I would like to thank David Dunn for agreeing to take charge in the interim.”

Here is how the Tangerines fans reacted on Twitter to Grayson’s dismissal yesterday-

Had to be done. Unacceptable performances week in week out. — Rob Walker (@TangerineRob) February 12, 2020

Best move to part ways with Grayson for me for my @BlackpoolFC I say get Ian Evatt in, he's a no nonsense chap, a battler, and passionate about the club, make it happen! #utmp #seasiders #tangerines #tangerinefanangle #tangerinearmy #blackpoolfc — Karl Watson (@Woodlin37) February 12, 2020

Don't like to see people lose their jobs, but this is football and this is the nature of the beast. When results and performances aren't up to standard, then it's time for a change. I wish Grayson the best, but he just hasn't been good enough. Time for fresh ideas #UTMP 🍊 — Ryan Noon 💻🤓🗼 (@frontendryno) February 12, 2020

Honestly think we have a decent squad that should be in a much better position than we are. You have to blame the manager for that. He had to go, onwards and upwards 👍 #utmp #grayson #bfc — Scott Waite (@ScottWaite1) February 12, 2020

Simon Saddler made the right decision for the club. Grayson was given a fair chance! #blackpoolfc — The Everyday Agent (@JohnWhi44529664) February 12, 2020

I'd probably say so unless L counts for Lovely football, wouldn't you? 🤔 😂 — SteC9 (@SteC9911) February 12, 2020

Only one man should be approached for the #blackpoolfc job, got to be @ianevatt23 — Tony James (@TonyLJames) February 12, 2020

The best day since Oyston was ousted! It needed to happen and thank the Lord it did. In Simon Sadler we trust #BlackpoolFC — Claire Bartle (@ClaireBartle2) February 12, 2020