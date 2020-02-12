“I was bricking it” – Former Leeds United great Beckford comments on time at Elland Road

Played for Wealdstone on Saturday, signed for Leeds on Sunday, trained on Monday and Elland Road debut on Tuesday. What a rollercoaster four days that was for Jermaine Beckford.

In an interview snippet with talkSPORT (below), Beckford opened up a little on his time at Leeds United and the love that he still has for the Whites shone through.

🔢 “I played on Saturday, in front of about 80 people…” 😱 “Signed for #LUFC on Sunday, and played on Tuesday in front of 34,000!” 💛 “Leaving was painful. From the first week, I wanted to retire there.” Jermaine Beckford emotionally recaps his time at Elland Road. pic.twitter.com/aQgeNjhWDL — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 11, 2020

Reminiscing on his time at Elland Road, Beckford was asked about calm exterior and whether a part of him was nervous about going from appearing in front of 80 people for Wealdstone and then 34,500 for Leeds. In his usual laconic fashion, Beckford replied to whether he was nervous with: “Massively. I was bricking it.”

Adding further detail, Becks describes what it was like stepping onto the pitch for the first time under the Elland Road lights. He adds: “It’s an evening game. Elland Road is full, lights beaming, the crowd are roaring and my number came up. It just went up another couple of decibels.”

He also talks about what it felt like to leave Elland Road, calling it “painful” and then joking that’s why he is always “trying to get a new contract every time I see the chairman.” He ends by saying that it was aside from the football that endeared him to the club, the people that made the club helping to make him.

In total, Beckford made 152 appearances for the Whites, scoring 85 goals whilst at the club. Here’s a reminder of those goals in all their glory.