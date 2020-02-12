Leeds United interested in signing Canadian striker Cyle Larin from Besiktas

Leeds United are interested in signing Canadian striker Cyle Larin from Besiktas as they look ahead to possible summer transfers according to Turkish newspaper Fotospor.

Larin is currently on loan at Belgian side Zulte Waregem and has impressed, contributing 18 goals during his 29 appearances for the club.

The 24-year-old previously played for MLS side Orlando City and netted 44 goals in 89 appearances which saw Besiktas become interested in the striker.

The Canadian international has represented his country 31 times and would also bring further experience to the Leeds United side should they look to pursue a move for him.

He scored eight goals in 26 appearances for the Turkish side but they subsequently loaned him out to Zulte Waregem where he has put in a number of impressive performances.

Nine goals and nine assists have seen Marcelo Bielsa show interest in Larin and his goalscoring prowess as well as creativity could be a real coup for the Whites.

Waregem will have to pay just £2.1million, it is believed, to turn Larin’s loan into a permanent deal but Besiktas are believed to value the player at £3.4million and this could potentially prove to be a stumbling block if the Turkish club wish to recoup more money for the striker.

Despite his record and experience looking promising, it is always a gamble when a player moves from abroad and should Leeds win promotion they may need to look at players who already have some experience of the English game where they can adapt quickly to the Premier League.

Larin could prove to be a good option but perhaps he shouldn’t be one of Leeds’ main transfer targets this summer.