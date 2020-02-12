Reading vs West Brom – Match Preview and Team News

West Bromwich Albion travel to Berkshire to take on Reading in tonight’s Championship game which sees the league leaders looking to put more daylight between themselves and the rest of the promotion chasers.

Reading have failed to win any of their last six games although four of those have ended in a draw but they should provide a test for the visitors who haven’t won at the Madjeski Stadium in their last seven trips dating back to 1995.

Albion do have somewhat of a poor record against the Royals and have won only three of their last 16 games against them in all competitions.

The Baggies have won their last two games against Luton Town and Millwall following a poor run of results in December and January and look to have recovered from their mid-season wobble.

Reading have a poor record at home this season and have only won 20 points on their home turf which is only better than the current bottom three in the Championship.

Early team news for Reading is that Chris Gunter is sidelined with a groin injury he suffered at the weekend while Matt Miazga has an ankle problem and Lucas Joao is alas out with a hamstring injury.

West Brom will be without Nathan Ferguson once again as he looks set to have knee surgery following his transfer debacle. Kieran Gibbs is edging closer to a return but is unlikely to feature on Wednesday with Slaven Bilic being wary of rushing him back too soon.

Grady Diangana has been battling a hamstring injury after limping off against Stoke last month and will be out until early March.

Match prediction: Reading 1-2 West Brom – Although Reading are a good Championship outfit, the Baggies have been much better in the last couple of weeks and with their exceptional away record they should have enough to sneak victory.