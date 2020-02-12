Scott Parker previews Fulham’s midweek clash with Millwall

Scott Parker has been speaking to Fulham’s official website ahead of tonight’s visit to The Den, where they will be facing London rivals Millwall under the floodlights.

Fulham head into tonight’s game against Millwall on a run of five games undefeated, winning their last game against Blackburn Rovers. Their opponents, on the other hand, are without a win in three, losing out to title challengers West Brom at the weekend.

Now, the two sides face-off under the floodlights in what is an important game for both teams. A win for Fulham would see them jump Leeds United and move into the automatic promotion spots, while a win for Millwall would put the Lions into 8th place and only two points behind the top six.

Ahead of the game, Fulham boss Scott Parker spoke to the club’s official website. Parker said that his side are ready for a tough game at The Den, praising manager Gary Rowett for the work he has done at the club since taking over. He said:

“It’s a totally different game to what we’ve probably been used to over the last few weeks. It’s a London derby, a very difficult place to go, a hostile place. Gary’s done a fantastic job there. I watched their game against West Brom and the conditions there, in the sense of what the pitch went through, I’m sure that’s going to come into play as well.

“It’s going to be a very, very tough game for us. They’ve won a few games over the last few months, but we’ll be ready for it and we’ll have prepared as best we can.”

Parker went on to provide a brief injury update, confirming that defender Terence Kongolo is struggling with a knock to his foot. He said:

“Terence Kongolo’s struggling a little bit. He’s got a bit of a foot problem at the moment, that he received literally the first kick when he came on against Blackburn. Other than that, it’s the other injuries we’ve had that are still there.”