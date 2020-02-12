Portsmouth midfielder May in talks over National League South loan switch

Speaking to The News, Havant and Waterlooville manager Paul Doswell has confirmed that the club have held talks with Portsmouth over a possible loan deal for midfielder Adam May.

Portsmouth midfielder Adam May could yet make a loan move away from Fratton Park, with non-league sides taking an interest in his services after he returned from a loan spell with Swindon Town in the January transfer window.

In his short stint with Swindon, the 22-year-old midfielder played in 13 games across all competitions, struggling to nail down a place in the League Two promotion-hunters’ starting 11. May looked set for a loan move to Crawley Town but a deal failed to materialise, meaning he has remained with Portsmouth.

But now, it has been confirmed that Pompey boss Kenny Jackett has spoken to Havant and Waterlooville boss Paul Doswell about a possible loan move, with a National League move also a possibility. Speaking to The News regarding the Hawks’ interest in May, Doswell said:

“We have been in discussions with Kenny Jackett for a couple of weeks about Adam May. At the present time, I am thinking Portsmouth are looking at getting him a loan deal with a National League club. But if he was to become available then we would be interested.

“He had a great spell with me at Sutton United when he was a youngster and featured in our good FA Cup run. It was a win-win situation for us and Portsmouth. We gave him the chance to play senior men’s football in the National League and he was getting into the team on merit. That was no mean feat for someone so young at the time. “If nothing comes about National League wise and Adam wanted to come to us then we would definitely be interested.”