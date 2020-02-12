Burnley defender Ben Gibson allowed to train with Middlesbrough after ‘training ground disagreement’

According to The Northern Echo , Burnley defender Ben Gibson is being allowed to train with former side Middlesbrough after a ‘training ground disagreement’ with the Clarets.

Gibson has been limited to just one Premier League appearance for Burnley since signing from Middlesbrough in 2018, scoring the only goal for the Clarets in the 5-1 home defeat to Everton.

Since then he has been limited to cup appearances and is growing tired of playing second fiddle to the likes of Ben Mee and James Tarkowski.

Watford and Championship duo Fulham and Middlesbrough were all keen on signing Gibson on a short-term loan in January but nothing came to fruition, with the 27-year old staying put at Turf Moor.

The ‘training ground disagreement’ was reportedly between Gibson and the Burnley coaching staff, after they had to speak to the defender about his performance in a training session this week.

The report states that the disagreement has meant Gibson has been allowed to train away from the first-team and has ultimately led him to join up with Middlesbrough at their Rockcliffe Park training facility.

There is no deal in place for Gibson to become a Boro player any time soon, however, although the Teessiders could reignite their interest in the summer if the player is still up for sale.

It isn’t clear how long Gibson will be allowed to train in the North-East before going back to Burnley, but it is believed to have been given the go-ahead as a way of improving his fitness.