Mark Warburton reacts to QPR’s 0-0 draw to Swansea City

Speaking to the club’s official website, Queens Park Rangers boss Mark Warburton has said that he is pleased that his side picked up a point against Swansea City, but admitted it feels like it is two points dropped.

On Tuesday night, Swansea City and Queens Park Rangers played out a stalemate 0-0 draw at the Liberty Stadium.

It was QPR who created the best chances, with Jordan Hugill missing the target while one-on-one with Freddie Woodman in the early stages of the first half, while Bright Osayi-Samuel was denied twice by the Swans ‘keeper.

Despite having the majority of possession, Swansea were unable to make the most of it. Steve Cooper’s side registered eight shots with none on target over the course of the game.

After the game, QPR boss Mark Warburton spoke to the club’s official website to reflect on the tie, saying:

“I am pleased with the point but we do feel we leave here having dropped two. You have to be satisfied in the end – to come to a venue like this against a very good opponent, we got a clean sheet, we threatened and we should have been 2-0 up after ten minutes.

“There were pleasing aspects but we do have a feeling of disappointment in the dressing room that we haven’t got all three.

“We had a really good chance after three minutes and we should have been 1-0 up, followed by another very good chance. But as long as we’re creating chances the goals will come, I’ve got no doubts about that. We were in control for long periods and dominated in terms of chances.

“That’s very pleasing,” Warburton added when discussing the R’s clean sheet – something they have waited two months for.

“We welcomed back Yoann Barbet tonight who has been out for three months and he gives us that natural left-sided balance, and Conor Masterson has come in and done well in his absence.”