Tony Mowbray thrilled as Blackburn Rovers’ goal flurry seals 3-0 win over Hull City

Speaking to the club’s official website, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray expressed his delight after his side secured a 3-0 win over Hull City on Tuesday night.

Blackburn Rovers’ pressure eventually paid off on Tuesday night, scoring three goals in the space of seven second-half minutes to secure a 3-0 win over Hull City.

The home side dominated the game, keeping 71% possession and registering 26 shots compared to Hull’s 10 – all of which were off target.

Darragh Lenihan opened the scoring after 73 minutes before Adam Armstrong fired home from range to double Rovers’ advantage. Just one minute later, substitute Dominic Samuel added a third, securing all three points for Tony Mowbray’s side.

Speaking after the game, Mowbray said that he was happy to see his side overcome some frustrating spells to defeat Grant McCann’s side. Speaking to the club’s official website, he said:

“It was a frustrating night for long spells, and yet we could have been in front within the first 20 seconds. Adam had a one-on-one with the ‘keeper and it turned into a frustrating first half.

“We spoke at half time about how we’ve got to keep going, got to quicken things up, because although we got in some good areas we lacked that finishing touch, that final pass.

“We played pretty poorly in the first 10 or 15 minutes of the second half and that gave them some encouragement. That prompted the changes and that impacted the team. Thankfully we’re talking about a 3-0 victory.

“I’m delighted for the defenders and the goalkeeper for getting that clean sheet, and it’s great for Lenihan, who is also on fire in front of goal. Armstrong, once again, was a real threat in the final third, and I’m delighted for Samuel, having been out injured for so long, to get a goal when the opportunity arose. It’s fantastic for him.”