Danny Mills believes West Brom defender Kieran Gibbs could be ‘key’ for the rest of the season

Former England full-back Danny Mills has claimed that West Bromwich Albion defender Kieran Gibbs could be ‘key’ for the rest of the season in an interview with Football Insider.

The full-back hasn’t played since the Baggies’ 1-1 draw with Leeds United on New Years Day due to a recurrence of his hamstring injury.

Gibbs made his return on Monday for the under-23’s as he played 45 minutes against Newcastle United and he could now be set for a first-team berth in the coming weeks.

The 30-year-old brings a wealth of knowledge and experience and Mills thinks this will be vital for the Baggies for the remainder of the campaign.

Mills said: “A player with great experience, clearly great quality as well and he’s one of those that gets back fit, adds experience and quality.”

“That’s vital at this stage of the season. Being able to perform under pressure, when expectations are incredibly high, is not easy at times. That’s certainly what you need.”

Manager Slaven Bilic is aiming to take West Brom back to the Premier League this season following last season’s play-off disappointment.

Gibbs has had an unlucky season with injury with him having missed much of the campaign due to a broken toe and hamstring problems.

However, the former Arsenal man has been a reliable option at full-back and Bilic will be hoping he can call upon him as soon as possible for their promotion run-in.