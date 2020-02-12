Leeds United dealt huge blow with injury update on midfielder Adam Forshaw

Leeds United have been dealt a huge blow with an injury update on Adam Forshaw confirming he will be out for the rest of the season. On their official website, it has been now been reported that he will require surgery and won’t return until pre-season.

Forshaw will travel to the United States and have hip surgery at the Steadman Clinic in Colorado and he will now miss the promotion run-in.

The midfielder has not featured for Leeds since their defeat away to Charlton Athletic in September.

The Whites announced the news and a statement has read: “Knowing surgery was likely to end his season, Forshaw and the Leeds United medical team have explored every possible alternative action.”

“Unfortunately all parties have now decided the time has come for Adam to go under the knife to allow him to return in time for pre-season.”

Forshaw will have surgery and work with surgeon Dr Marc Philippon, known for performing joint preservation techniques utilising arthroscopic hip surgery to treat painful joint injury in high-level athletes who constantly use powerful hip rotation.

Leeds will certainly miss the presence of Forshaw, who despite having missed much of the campaign, has been an impressive player under Marcelo Bielsa largely due to his versatility.

The Yorkshire giants remain second in the Championship table following Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with promotion rivals Brentford, but will be overtaken by Fulham if they win away at Millwall this evening.