Grant McCann reflects on Hull City’s second-half collapse against Blackburn Rovers

Grant McCann has urged his Hull City side to stick together despite their freefall down the Championship table.

The Tigers lost 3-0 to Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park after goals from Darragh Lenihan, Adam Armstrong and Dominic Samuel in the space of seven minutes.

Hull have now lost five in six in the Championship and need to start picking up some points to avoid dropping into trouble. An injury crisis and the failure to replace Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki mean they may start to look over their shoulder now.

Blackburn, on the other hand, have boosted their Play-Offs hopes and are now three points off the top six after an empathic win.

McCann has reflected on his sides’ defeat to Rovers, as per Hull’s official club website: “We have to stay together. There’s no point in being down in the dumps about it. We have to focus on the next game and put it right.”

“Possibly it was a lack of confidence in those last 15 minutes but that’s what happens when you lose five of your last six games. We won’t hide behind it but it’s not ideal that we’ve got 13 senior first-team players in the building at the minute and we’re asking them to go game after game.”

He added: “You can’t ever question the commitment of this group, they’ve been absolutely outstanding. They’re giving us everything they have. There’s some low confidence in one or two of them but we have to get that back.”

Next up for Hull is a game on Friday against Swansea City at the KCOM Stadium before travelling to Deepdale to face Preston North End next weekend.