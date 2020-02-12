Ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Fleetwood Town winger Ross Wallace joins St Mirren

Ross Wallace has signed for St Mirren on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

The winger has joined the Scottish Premiership side on a deal until the end of the season. He spent time training with the Saints earlier this term and has now been handed a contract.

Wallace, who is 34 years old, has an abundance of experience in the game and has racked up over 450 appearances in his career.

The Scotland international has returned to Scottish football 13 years after leaving Celtic to embark on spells below the border. He has since had stints with the likes of Sunderland, Preston North End, Burnley, Sheffield Wednesday and Fleetwood.

St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin is pleased to have brought Wallace to Paisley and has said, as per their website: “Ross is a fantastic, experienced player who has played at a high level. Just having someone with his experience around is great and also the fact he can play in midfield and at left-back.”

“People will be used to him playing in more advanced areas but he actually played a lot at League One in England with Fleetwood Town last year in the middle of the pitch. He’s a very calming influence in there, keeps things nice and simple and reads the game well. He’s still got bags of quality as well.

He added: “That experience he will bring is invaluable. I do like to have experienced players around the squad and to have somebody like Ross who has played at a high level can only be a benefit.”

Wallace will be looking to prove he is not ready to hang up his boots just yet.