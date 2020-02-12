The 72
Championship

Leeds United could listen to offers for Barry Douglas this summer

Barry Douglas of Leeds United (3) appeals a referee's decision during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Bristol City at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 24 November 2018.

Leeds United are set to listen to offers for Barry Douglas this summer, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Whites could look to offload the Scotland international regardless of what division they are in next season.

Douglas, who is 30 years old, will still have another year left on his contract at Elland Road at the end of this campaign. However, Marcelo Bielsa’s side may cash in having seen him fall out-of-favour.

The left-back has had his injury problems during his time in Yorkshire and is now behind Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski in his position.

Leeds paid £3 million to sign Douglas from Wolves in July 2018 and he made 27 appearances in all competitions last term but was ruled out with a knee injury in March that ended his season. He also missed the Play-Offs.

Douglas impressed for Wolves in the Championship in the 2017/18 and played a key part in their promotion under Nuno Espirito Santo. However, the Midlands side sold him after promotion to the Premier League which could happen again to him if Leeds are able to get over the line this year.

The experienced full-back will not be short of options if he is made available though and has proven himself in the second tier. He has also played abroad in Poland for Lech Poznan and Turkey with Konyaspor in the past, as well as previous stints in his native Scotland with Queen’s Park and Dundee United.

