Macclesfield Town land ex-Portsmouth, Tranmere Rovers and Blackpool winger Ben Tollitt

Macclesfield Town have signed winger Ben Tollitt on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

He has joined the League Two side on an initial deal until the end of the season.

Tollitt, who is 25 years old, was released by Blackpool and made a free agent at the end of January and has found a new home now at the Moss Rose.

Macclesfield are currently fighting for their lives in the Football League and are hoping he can boost their chances of survival.

Tollitt started out as a youngster at Everton before dropping into non-league for spells at Widnes and Skelmersdale United. He was then signed by Portsmouth in 2015 after impressing on trial.

The Liverpool-born wide man went on to make 18 appearances in all competitions for Pompey but left in 2016 to join Tranmere Rovers. He quickly established himself as a key player at Prenton Park and scored seven goals in 47 games.

He then loaned out to Wrexham in the 2018/19 season and was released by Tranmere at the expiry of that deal so subsequently signed for Blackpool.

Tollitt struggled for game time with the Tangerines and found himself back on loan at Wrexham earlier this term. He will now be looking for some opportunities at Macclesfield between now and the end of the campaign to keep his own Football League hopes alive.

Mark Kennedy’s side lost 2-0 away to relegation rivals Morecambe last night and now find themselves in 23rd position.