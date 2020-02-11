Forest fans frustrated after missed opportunity – Twitter reacts

Nottingham Forest have missed the opportunity to move to within two points of league leaders West Bromwich Albion in the Sky Bet Championship after falling to a surprise 1-0 home defeat to struggling Charlton Athletic this evening.

Lyle Taylor netted the only goal of the game in the first half to sink Sabri Lamouchi’s side, leaving them in fifth position and having played a game more than the two sides directly below them in the table.

Forest bossed the possession against Lee Bowyer’s side and created 17 efforts on goal but The Reds struggled with their accuracy, testing visiting keeper Dillion Phillips just twice.

After watching their side fail to take the opportunity to move into the automatic promotion places, Forest fans took to Twitter to give their views on a disappointing evening of action at The City Ground.

Losing today was far too predictable. Another 3 points down the drain and again, could have been prevented. #nffc — Lucy (@lucy_kenyon) February 11, 2020

Honestly wonder how many times we had the ball and every single player just stood still offering nothing to whoever had the ball #nffc — Cal🔴⚪️ (@nffccal) February 11, 2020

Making changes might not have been too bad, if the players coming in had been with us longer and played more. #nffc — Andy Brown (@redbrowny31) February 11, 2020

Massive lack of depth in the squad beyond them, hopefully injuries aren't serious….onto Saturday #nffc — Dan Turner (@dan__turner) February 11, 2020

I'm lost tonight

3 points would have been easier tonight than Saturday and we could of gone to WBA and scraped a draw Worse decision of the season that could ultimately cost our season #nffc — nobody (@speedyred711) February 11, 2020

so many changes but Sabri made changes & brought in players who are playing their debut or full debut, whole new left side pairing, Jenkinson & Yates & Walker up top🤷🏼‍♂️ to many new lads trying to learn to ride the bike, keep the winning team & go for the 3 points #nffc — Jamie Chaplin (@ChaplinJamie) February 11, 2020

Only Forest can go from magic to tragic in the space of 3 days 🤦‍♂️ #nffc — Mark D (@rimmymendrix) February 11, 2020

A lot of talk about the changes but a bigger issue is that we’re 7 months into the season and still have no idea how to play against teams that sit off us #NFFC — Greg (@canwenotknockit) February 11, 2020

Lamouchi, totally naive against Charlton. Complacency and disrespect shown to Charlton. You can NOT pick weak teams in the championship. Fuming. Well probably go hammer West Brom now. What a waste. #nffc — Jake Harling (@hostileharling) February 11, 2020

Tonight’s defeat now heaps pressure on Nottingham Forest in the automatic promotion race ahead of a trip to league leaders West Bromwich Albion on Saturday lunchtime. The Baggies could move further clear of Lamouchi’s side beforehand should they beat Reading at The Madejski Stadium tomorrow night.

West Bromwich Albion are aiming to complete a league double over Nottingham Forest after recording a 2-1 victory at The City Ground on the opening day of the season.