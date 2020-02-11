The 72
The 72
ProSportsImages.co.uk
Championship

Forest fans frustrated after missed opportunity – Twitter reacts

By on 0 Comments
ProSportsImages.co.uk

Nottingham Forest have missed the opportunity to move to within two points of league leaders West Bromwich Albion in the Sky Bet Championship after falling to a surprise 1-0 home defeat to struggling Charlton Athletic this evening.

Lyle Taylor netted the only goal of the game in the first half to sink Sabri Lamouchi’s side, leaving them in fifth position and having played a game more than the two sides directly below them in the table.

Forest bossed the possession against Lee Bowyer’s side and created 17 efforts on goal but The Reds struggled with their accuracy, testing visiting keeper Dillion Phillips just twice.

After watching their side fail to take the opportunity to move into the automatic promotion places, Forest fans took to Twitter to give their views on a disappointing evening of action at The City Ground.

Tonight’s defeat now heaps pressure on Nottingham Forest in the automatic promotion race ahead of a trip to league leaders West Bromwich Albion on Saturday lunchtime. The Baggies could move further clear of Lamouchi’s side beforehand should they beat Reading at The Madejski Stadium tomorrow night.

West Bromwich Albion are aiming to complete a league double over Nottingham Forest after recording a 2-1 victory at The City Ground on the opening day of the season.

About Author

I am Dan Pentland a writer and reporter for The72 and Chelsea Presser websites and editor and owner of FAWSL Full-Time magazine. Regularly reporting from EFL matches, FAWSL fixtures and various internationals. Completed the 92 in 2015! Contact me on Twitter @danpentlandpcuk or via E-mail [email protected]

Related Posts