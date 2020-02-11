The 72
Leeds United goalkeeper Francisco Casilla (13) during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road, Leeds, England on 1 October 2019.
Leeds United fans react angrily after Casilla calamitous once again

Leeds United once pulled Paul Rachubka after a disastrous half of football when he conceded four times by the break. It was a deserved pull and Rachubka’s time at Elland Road was at an end. Kiko Casilla isn’t that bad, well not in one half of football.

However, after starting the 2019/20 campaign in imperious form, the former Real Madrid stopper (a Champions League winner) has seen error after error creep into his game. Against Wigan a deflected Hernandez header from a Latics corner floated over his head and against Forest, last time out, he was beaten at his near post albeit by a thunderous and rasping shot.

Tonight though, the Leeds United keeper saved his best (to press) for latest with this howler that gifted Brentford the lead at Griffin Park.

As howlers go, this one is one that will be remembered. It’s the sort that you see on viral tweets and mutter to yourself ‘I just hope out keeper never does that’. Well, for Leeds United fans that is exactly a prophecy that has come true tonight. Casilla lets a back-pass roll underneath his foot and allows Said Benrahma the easiest goal that he’ll score all season, nay in his career.

It was enough to have The Athletic’s Phil Hay tweet the following:

Hay’s tweets are the very measure of integrity and restraint whilst, at the same time, pointing out just how much in the wrong the Leeds United keeper was. On the other hand, Leeds fans themselves were not so restrained. Here’s what a few of them had to say on Twitter about Casilla and his gift to the Bees.

Kiko Casilla displays ‘hole-in-foot’ howler – Leeds fans comment

