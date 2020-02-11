The 72
Championship

Leeds United fans respond to team news vs Brentford

Leeds United fans during the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Leeds United at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich, England on 1 January 2020.

Leeds United are in a rut and falling fast whilst, conversely tonight’s opponents Brentford are rising and glowing – the Bees are a side on fire.

Last time out United compounded their recent droop in form with a 2-0 loss away at Nottingham Forest which followed a dour display at Elland Road which saw the Whites suffer a 1-0 loss on their own patch. Those results are a thread in a larger tapestry that has seen them lose five of their last six games and throw away a points buffer to 3rd that once threatened to top 13 points.

Now, that buffer is just goal difference and opponents Brentford are two points and three places behind their visitors to Griffin Park tonight. It is a ground the Whites haven’t won at since 1950 and current form would indicate a home win again tonight.

Leeds United team news vs Brentford

Leeds United’s starting XI shows one change to the side that lost to Forest at the weekend with Kalvin Phillips making an expected start after his three-game suspension. On the bench, Gjanni Alioski drops down from his much-criticised start against Forest where his rashness could have had more severe consequences than just a yellow card.

Patrick Bamford and Kiko Casilla keep their starting spots despite fans clamouring for a change in personnel with french duo Ilhan Meslier and Jean-Kevin Augustin slated as their replacements.

With it being such a high-stakes game, it was obvious that any line-up that the Whites put out tonight would face a degree of scrutiny from fans. Here’s how some of these fans reacted to tonight’s squad on Twitter.

Leeds United fans react to team news vs Brentford

