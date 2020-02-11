The 72
Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer applauds the home fans after the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Charlton Athletic and Scunthorpe United at The Valley, London, England on 22 April 2019.
Championship

14 more points – Lee Bowyer’s verdict on how many more points Charlton need to survive.

Lee Bowyer told London News Online that he believes Charlton need 14 more points to secure their place in the Championship for next season.

The Charlton boss said ahead of tonight’s tricky looking trip to fourth-placed Nottingham Forest: “We’re in a situation we don’t want to be in – but we have to recognise that we are.”

“I think four wins and two draws will be enough.” – Lee Bowyer

“I think 47 points will put you safe, so we have to win at least four games. Our home matches are going to be really important but we’re going to go to places we can win as well.

Six of Charlton’s eight league victories this season have come at The Valley, with their two away victories coming in August. Bowyer’s men have not won in their last 12 away league matches. Despite this, the Addicks have not been in the relegation zone so far this season. However, should they lose at the City Ground and results go against them they could be sitting just one point above the bottom three going into Saturday’shome tie against Blackburn Rovers.

Despite that away run Bowyer believes that his team can win tonight.  “There’s no reason we can’t go there [Forest] and win. I believe we can go into any game and surprise teams.

Charlton’s two away wins have come against Blackburn Rovers and Reading.

“We went to Blackburn at the start of the season and won – no-one thought we’d do that – and it was the same at Reading. On our day we’re a good side. We had a disappointing result at the weekend [losing 3-1 at Stoke]but that is gone now. We have to focus on the next one – and that’s Forest.”

