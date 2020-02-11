Gary Rowett on whether or not Fulham clash is must win.

Gary Rowett told London News Online that he is not treating tomorrow night’s clash against Fulham as a must-win game.

Rowett said: “Everybody tries to make out that a game is a must-win or you must get something out of this one, but if we beat Fulham and everyone around us wins then we’re in the same position – just like if we lose and everyone around us loses.”

It’s been a tough ride for Rowett’s men over the last few weeks. Defeat at home to West Brom on Sunday afternoon meant his side are now three games without a win in the league. Defeat away to Leeds, followed by a 0-0 against Sheffield Wednesday prior to Sunday’s defeat has left Millwall five points off the top six going into another two-game week

That gap could increase by the time the Lions host the Whites on Wednesday evening.

“It is about recognising what we need to do well and get back to that performance level which got us into the position in the first place – from being not far off the bottom three to getting into the top six for a period of one game.

It shows the progress which has been made. The challenge was to maintain it when you have to play Leeds, West Brom and Fulham – three teams who you will struggle to live with if they are at their best.”

Rowett wants to see a reaction from his side after being disappointed with the showing against West Brom.

“I want us to show a reaction. If you look at the home games against Forest and Brentford we made it very uncomfortable for them. It is about any team coming here having to be at their max and playing really, really well to have any chance of beating us. That’s why I was disappointed with the West Brom game – I didn’t feel they had to be quite at their max to win the game.”