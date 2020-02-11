West Brom on-loan winger Callum Robinson ‘delighted’ by his start at the club

West Bromwich Albion on-loan winger Callum Robinson has said he is “delighted” with his start at the club but is desperate to get on the scoresheet in an interview on their official website.

Robinson has been an influential figure for Albion in the two games since his arrival and provided the cross which they scored from against Luton Town in his first match. He followed up his impressive debut with another solid performance at Millwall despite testing conditions.

The forward who is on loan for the rest of the season from Sheffield United has admitted he is now eager to get in amongst the goals for his new side.

“I haven’t scored yet and that’s he only thing that’s been annoying me,” he said. “But my all-round game has been going well. I do want that goal to come soon but as long as the lads are winning and I’m helping in some way to do that then I’m happy.”

Robinson believes that the Baggies should go into Wednesday evening’s match against Reading in buoyant mood following two consecutive wins but feels it will be a challenge both mentally and physically with two away games in the space of a few days.

“If you’re winning games then there’s a good environment so it’s been a good start for me minutes-wise, two starts and the lads have been great. I think there’s a bit more to come from me though and it was a test at Millwall with everything around the game, but this one’s a different test.”

“We’re away again, it’s quite far, two days of recovery and the lads need to regroup and bring that energy in the body, but mentally too.”

“That’s what the Championship’s about and luckily I’ve been involved in it the last four years but there’s a lot of experience in the team and most of us have played in there so we know what it takes to go there and get a win. I’m looking forward to it and the lads are too. We should be going there confident.”