Charlton handed double boost ahead of tonights clash at the City Ground

Speaking to London News Online, Lee Bowyer said Charlton Atheltic has been handed a double boost ahead of tonight’s fixture with Nottingham Forest.

The Addicks head to the City ground this evening with the news that Macauley Bonne will be fit enough for a place on the bench with Bowyer confirming that the striker will be in the squad that travels to the City Ground.

Bowyer said “Macauley will be on the bench. He’ll be back. He’s been training for a few days now, he’s been in and around it.

The summer signing has missed the last six games with a hamstring injury.

Aiden McGeady will also return according to the Charlton boss. The Republic of Ireland international missed Saturday’s 3-1 defeat to Stoke through illness but Bowyer says that he will be back for the game but did not confirm if he will start the game or come off the bench. “Aiden is the same. He was ill at the weekend.”

Bonne being on the bench means that Lyle Taylor will start for the third game in a row. According to Bowyer that shouldn’t be a problem. Taylor, who has missed a big section of the season through injury, played the full 90 minutes of the 3-1 defeat at Stoke City on Saturday afternoon after being withdrawn in the second half of the 2-1 win over Barnsley on January 31st.

Bowyer says there will not be a problem with Taylor starting the game. “I spoke to Lyle yesterday [Sunday] and he feels fine, now it is a case of Lyle just cracking on. He’ll be okay to start.”