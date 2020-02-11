Kevin Phillips claims Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa should drop Kiko Casilla for Brentford clash

Sunderland legend Kevin Phillips has claimed that Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa should drop first-choice goalkeeper Kiko Casilla for this evening’s game against Brentford in an interview with Football Insider.

Casilla has come under intense scrutiny in recent weeks for some questionable performances and Phillips believes he should make way with Illan Meslier and Elia Caprile as potential options to replace the Spaniard.

The goalkeeper was at fault for the first Nottingham Forest goal on Saturday and his performance levels have dropped since the turn of the year.

Phillips has said that a change in goal is now needed. “It’s an area that is of concern for Leeds, definitely. I watched the game at the weekend and he should never be getting beaten at the near post like he did, it went completely under him.”

“Over the last month to five weeks, he’s cost the team dearly with his mistakes. If I was a Leeds supporter I’d certainly want something to change, but again, Bielsa has shown he’s very loyal, quite stubborn as well, so it wouldn’t surprise me if he stuck with the goalkeeper.”

“But like I say, if I was a supporter I’d want something to change. The situation needs to be addressed. “He perhaps needs to come out of the team for one or two games and look from the outside in, and give him a break.”

Despite Phillips’ assessment of Casilla’s performances being more than accurate, it does appear unlikely that Bielsa will opt to drop his first-choice keeper with the Argentine boss tending to stick to his trusted team selection.