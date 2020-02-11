Former England international Darren Bent makes bold statement about Championship promotion run-in

Former England international Darren Bent has made the bold claim that Brentford will win promotion to the Premier League ahead of Leeds United in an interview in The Times.

Bent also believes that West Bromwich Albion and Fulham will occupy the top two spots whilst Bristol City, Nottingham Forest and Leeds United will join Brentford in the play-offs.

Bristol City fell to a disappointing 3-1 defeat to Birmingham City at Ashton Gate on Friday evening but have been in impressive form of late.

Whilst Bent thinks the loss of Brownhill is a big one he has pointed to the signing of Nakhi Wells as the reason why he expects them to finish in the top six. “I fancy them to nick the final play-off spot despite being turned over by Birmingham City on Friday.”

“Losing Josh Brownhill to Burnley last month was a blow because his energy in midfield was so influential. But they compensated by making the signing of Nahki Wells, who scored 13 times on loan for Queens Park Rangers this season.”

The former Sunderland and England striker thinks Leeds will come third in the Championship as they rely on Patrick Bamford too much to score goals.

Continuing his predictions, Bent expects Fulham to finish second due to the impact of Aleksandar Mitrovic and Bobby Decordova-Reid.

He also believes that Nottingham Forest will finish fifth but will be beaten to promotion by Brentford as he hailed their quality in forward areas. “Their attacking trio really excites me and they are why Brentford will sneak promotion via the play-offs to crown their proposed move to their new stadium next season.”

“Ollie Watkins is joint-top scorer with Mitrovic in the league and he complements Said Benrahma and Bryan Mbeumo. Watkins is technically good and physically strong but what has impressed me is that he naturally takes up positions to score — the mark of a good forward.”

“He was impressive last season when he caught the eye of Crystal Palace. Mbeumo, the 20-year-old Frenchman, has adapted remarkably quickly, with 12 goals and five assists.”