“He’s a Premier League player” – Middlesbrough’s Woodgate gives glowing assessment of new signing Harold Moukoudi

Speaking to Teesside Live , Middlesbrough Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate has made the bold claim that new signing Harold Moukoudi is a ‘Premier League player in the making’.

Central defender Harold Moukoudi arrived at Middlesbrough on deadline day from French Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne and was given his debut at Brentford on Saturday.

He impressed on his first start for the club and he is expected to keep his place as Boro travel to Wigan Athletic on Tuesday night.

Speaking after the 3-2 defeat to Brentford, Woodgate had his say on how he thought Moukoudi performed on his debut.

“I thought he was very good, really good,” said the Boro boss.

“I think he’s a Premier League player in the making in my view and I’ve only seen him in a few training sessions.

“He’s got all the attributes to play in the Premier League in my opinion.”

Moukoudi is only on a short-term loan deal at the Riverside until the end of the season, but if he impresses he could be subject to interest from clubs in both the Championship and the top tier.

He was reportedly interesting the likes of Aston Villa and Derby County before settling on a move to Middlesbrough this January, and the trio could reignite their interest in the summer.

The Cameroon international was limited to just 11 league appearances and three Europa League appearances for Saint-Etienne this season, and he could be seen as surplus to requirements by the French side at the end of the season.