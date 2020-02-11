Chris Sutton identifies key difference between Leeds United and West Brom

Chris Sutton has identified the key difference between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion in this season’s promotion race as being the Baggies’ firepower in an interview with BBC Radio 5Live.

Sutton also claimed that Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has not learnt his lesson from last season and continues to make the same mistakes which could cost the Whites promotion.

Leeds are currently second in the Championship table despite having won only two of their last ten league games but their once sizeable gap over third place has been cut to nothing with them only ahead of Fulham on goal difference and could find themselves in the play-off places should they once again fail to win.

West Brom also suffered a slump in form over the Christmas period but have bounced back with two consecutive victories over Luton Town and Millwall and are now four points clear of the chasing pack.

Sutton believes that the firepower at the disposal of Albion is the key difference between the sides. “Can I tell you the difference between Leeds and West Brom? Leeds have Bamford, I know they’ve got Augustin in now. But look at West Brom’s options up top. Robson-Kanu, Zohore, Charlie Austin. They have goals in their team.”

“Their recruitment, I think, has been superb. Semi Ajayi has been a brilliant addition from Rotherham. They’ve got Kamil Grosicki in. They seem to have the strength in depth. The argument against Leeds is they’re a one-trick pony upfront.”

“That is their issue. Bamford has lost a bit of form and that is going to cost them. The manager has to take responsibility – he should’ve learned his lessons from last season. but simply, he hasn’t.”

Although Leeds have struggled of late it is important to remember they are still second in the table and if they can find some form they are well on course for promotion back to the Premier League.