AFC Wimbledon boss Hodges provides pre-match injury update ahead of Ipswich Town tie

AFC Wimbledon’s loaned in defender Mads Bech Sorensen will be touch and go for tonight’s match against Ipswich Town and manager Glyn Hodges will make a late decision on whether or not he can be involved in the game.

Sorensen suffered a head injury in the weekend’s defeat to Fleetwood Town, coming off at half-time and could be forced to miss the game tonight. Speaking on Sorensen’s injury, Hodges said:

“Mads is struggling at the moment because of where the cut is. It’s right in the middle of his forehead and we are going to have to wait and see until he heads the ball. He can’t be bandaged around his head because it will probably go in his eyes. It’s a delicate situation and we won’t know if he can play until just before the game.”

Hodges went on to provide some better news on the injury front, confirming that midfielder Scott Wagstaff will be returning to action against the Tractor Boys after missing the loss to Fleetwood. However, centre-midfielder Anthony Wordsworth will remain on the sidelines due to a calf injury

“Scott is fit and he’s in the squad, so that’s good news,” Hodges added.

“Anthony felt his calf again on the pitch after the game in a fitness work-out with the other subs. This morning it wasn’t as bad as first feared, but he won’t be available for tomorrow and we are crossing our fingers for the results of a scan.”

Wimbledon will be hoping to bring an end to a streak of three matches without a win. The Dons currently sit in 20th place in League One, six points clear of Tranmere Rovers, sit in the relegation zone alongside Southend United and Bolton Wanderers.