West Brom in contract talks with youngsters Kyle Edwards and Rayhaan Tulloch

West Bromwich Albion are in contract talks with youngsters Kyle Edwards and Rayhaan Tulloch as confirmed by the Express & Star.

Edwards has been involved in the first-team this season and has impressed during his nine starts and 17 substitute appearances and the club are ready to offer him a lucrative new deal which he looks likely to accept at this stage.

However, Tulloch’s situation appears to be less certain with him having already rejected an offer made by the club to secure his long-term future due to interest from other clubs.

Tulloch has starred for the Albion under-23 side but has only made first-team appearances in the FA Cup so far this campaign despite his impressive performances for the youth side.

Tulloch has been an integral part of the under-23 team and this has attracted interest from Rangers as well as Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Southampton, Newcastle United and Sunderland.

West Brom have returned with a second offer which they are hoping will be enough to convince the youngster to stay with the club and continue his development at the Hawthorns.

The 19-year-old forward becomes a free agent in the summer and due to his age, West Brom would only receive a fee set by a tribunal should he remain in England however if he moves to Scotland or Europe they would receive significantly less than that.

However, the future of Edwards appears to be all but sorted with the Dudley-born winger happy at the Hawthorns and a new contract would see his wages significantly increased as reward for his performances this campaign.