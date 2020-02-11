Danny Cowley picks two Huddersfield Town players who could venture into coaching

Speaking to Examiner Live, Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has said that centre-backs Tommy Elphick and Christopher Schindler could both venture into coaching once their careers come to an end.

Many footballers move into coaching roles upon the end of their careers and according to Danny Cowley, Huddersfield Town duo Tommy Elphick and Christopher Schindler both have the capabilities to do just that.

Both Elphick and Schindler are experienced defenders with leadership qualities, wearing the captain’s armband on a number of occasions across the course of their careers, standing them in good stead for a future role as either a manager or coach.

Speaking to Examiner Live, Danny Cowley discussed the potential post-retirement career paths the duo could head down. He said:

“Tommy has already done his Uefa B badge. He’s one of these boys – Christopher Schindler as well – that could almost be a coach, a manager, a director of football, they could do any of those roles.

“He’s has had a wealth of experience and a really broad skill set. Tommy is just making the decision and hopefully first and foremost he’s going to play again, but certainly, he’s an intelligent boy and will try to use this time to decide what happens beyond football.”

Elphick, 32, played 14 times for the Terriers prior to his injury – which will keep him out of action until the end of the season – and has already started collecting his coaching badges. Schindler, 29, has been a mainstay in the Huddersfield side since signing from 1860 Munchen in 2016, making 157 appearances for the club since.