Danny Cowley picks two Huddersfield Town players who could venture into coaching

Speaking to Examiner Live, Huddersfield Town manager Danny Cowley has said that centre-backs Tommy Elphick and Christopher Schindler could both venture into coaching once their careers come to an end.
Both Elphick and Schindler are experienced defenders with leadership qualities, wearing the captain’s armband on a number of occasions across the course of their careers, standing them in good stead for a future role as either a manager or coach.
Speaking to Examiner Live, Danny Cowley discussed the potential post-retirement career paths the duo could head down. He said:
“Tommy has already done his Uefa B badge. He’s one of these boys – Christopher Schindler as well – that could almost be a coach, a manager, a director of football, they could do any of those roles.