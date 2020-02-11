Danny Murphy provides his verdict on the Championship promotion race

Danny Murphy has provided his verdict on the Championship promotion as he claimed that West Bromwich Albion and Fulham will reach the Premier League in an interview with TalkSport.

The weekend’s football saw West Brom take a four-point lead at the top of the league as they overcame a tough Millwall side winning 2-0 in awful conditions at the New Den.

Leeds have endured a real slump in recent weeks and lost for the fourth time in five games as they were beaten by a strong Nottingham Forest side 2-0.

With Brentford and Fulham both winning in their earlier games, this heaped the pressure on the teams above them with Leeds unable to respond and the gap closing with Fulham now behind Leeds on goal difference in the race for the automatic promotion spots.

West Brom, Leeds, Fulham, Forest and Brentford are now separated by just six points in the league table and Danny Murphy gave his verdict on who he believes will take the top two spots.

"In the Championship there are spells where you'll struggle." "Fulham will go up now with West Brom. The rest will fight it out." "It looks like the high intensity Bielsa expects does catch up with you." Danny Murphy thinks Leeds will now finish behind Fulham and West Brom.

The Baggies face Reading on Wednesday evening where they will be hoping to pick up all three points before an eagerly anticipated clash against Nottingham Forest at the Hawthorns on Saturday.

Leeds face a trip to Brentford on Tuesday evening before another tough game against Bristol City at Elland Road at the weekend in two games which could somewhat define their season.

The comments made by Danny Murphy are brave as he rules Leeds United out of automatic promotion but following their recent form it isn’t difficult to see why he has come to this conclusion.

West Brom’s recent resurgence in form after a few poor results in December and January has them ahead of the chasing pack but should Forest win on Saturday it changes the whole complexion of the league once again.