Arsenal legend Ian Wright offers words of advice to struggling Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has offered words of advice to struggling Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford and urged him to “keep getting in the right positions” in an interview with BBC Radio 5Live and reported by Leeds Live.

Bamford has only netted twice in his last eight games and has come under fire from some sections of supporters with him having missed a host of chances in recent matches.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa has bought in French striker Jean-Kevin Augustin to try to ease the pressure on Bamford and the fans are waiting in anticipation for the new signing to get his first start for the Whites.

Former Arsenal striker Wright has insisted that Bamford needs to keep getting in the right positions and to not be overly concerned. “The pressure he is under with Leeds wanting to come up, it’s massive.”

“The weight of expectation, especially after what happened last season, is massive, but you can only do the same things in training as long as you’re getting chances created for you,” Wright said.

“We’ve seen the amount of chances he’s missed and you just hope he can start converting, but all he can do is get back in the right positions, near post, far post, hit the target and hope you can start converting a few.”

“The problem you get is if you’re afraid to get into those positions and miss those chances, if you’re afraid to do that then you’ve got no chance. There’s a cold place you have to go to in the box where you just block everything out.”

There is no better striker to take advice from than someone of the calibre of Ian Wright and Bamford should take heed of his words and goals will surely come between now and the end of the campaign.