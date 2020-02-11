Middlesbrough defensive duo Ryan Shotton and George Friend to return against Luton

Speaking to The Northern Echo , Middlesbrough Head Coach Jonathan Woodgate has revealed he expects Ryan Shotton and George Friend to be available for selection for this weekend’s game.

The game against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday evening will come too soon for the defensive duo, but both players will feature in a behind closed doors friendly against Scottish champions Celtic.

“George will play 90 minutes, and will Ryan will play 60,” said Woodgate.

With minutes under their belt, the Boro boss revealed that both players are back in contention for the game at the weekend, as Middlesbrough face Luton Town, who currently occupy bottom spot in the Championship.

“Ryan has already played a full 90 the other day [in the under 23’s], so hopefully both players will be available for selection for the next game.”

Woodgate is expected to deploy Harold Moukoudi alongside Dael Fry in defence against Wigan in midweek but could revert to a tried and tested back five. Jonny Howson could move from right-back to centre-back and Djed Spence could return to the starting line up having sat out the visit to Griffin Park in the 3-2 loss to Brentford.

Moukoudi impressed on his debut, with teammate George Saville full of praise for the new signing. Even with Shotton and Friend returning to full fitness, there is no guarantee they would slot straight back into the side.

However, the pair coming back into the fold, this means there is a possibility that Jonny Howson can be utilised in his preferred position in the centre of midfield.