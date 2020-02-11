Salford City midfielder Mark Shelton open to permanent Hartlepool United move

Salford City’s Mark Shelton has admitted he would be interested in a permanent move to Hartlepool United, as per a report by the Hartlepool Mail.

The central midfielder is currently on loan with the Pools in the National League and has impressed since his switch from the Football League.

Shelton, who is 23 years old, initially joined Hartlepool in December on a short-term loan but the deal has since been extended until the end of the season.

The ex-Burton Albion and Alfreton Town man joined Salford in 2017 and played a part in their back-to-back promotions from the National League North to League Two. He made six appearances for the Ammies in all competitions during the first half of this campaign and was allowed to be loaned out for more game time.

Shelton has enjoyed his time at Victoria Park and said he is interested in possibly staying, as per the Hartlepool Mail: “It’s something that’s been talked about and I would love to stay here. But the focus right now is trying to get the club into the play-offs and then we’ll see what happens after that.”

“It was good to read some of the positive feedback when I extended my loan deal, we all like to read that from time to time. The fans here have welcomed me from the start and it was great to know they were excited I was staying.”

He added: “I’m not finished yet though – I want to keep going, I want to help us get in the play-offs, I want us to keep winning games and let’s see what happens.”

With the players Salford have been bringing in over recent times it seems likely that the future of Shelton lies elsewhere.