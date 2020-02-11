Crewe Alexandra keen on permanent deal for Blackpool loanee Michael Nottingham

Crewe Alexandra are interested in a permanent deal for Blackpool loanee Michael Nottingham, according to a report by Cheshire Live.

The right-back has impressed since joining the Railwaymen on loan in January and is believed to be a free agent in the summer.

Nottingham, who is 30 years old, has made six appearances since joining the Cheshire side and has helped in their impressive form that has seen them rise to 2nd in League Two.

Crewe boss David Artell has spoken about the potential of making his move permanent, as per Cheshire Live: “I can’t say ‘no’ because that wouldn’t be the truth, but we have other things that are pressing in terms of our own players and what we are going to do with them.”

“Once that’s done and dusted we’ll move on. It’s in the pipeline to highlight where we need to improve, and I think Michael has improved us so that will tell you a little bit about how I’m thinking.”

Nottingham is an experienced defender who has racked up over 250 appearances so far in his career. He started out in non-league with various spells with the likes of Romulus, Redditch United and Gresley before Solihull Moors signed him in 2016.

He became a key player for the Moors and spent three years at Damson Park. Salford City then swooped to sign him in 2016 and he helped them gain promotion to the National League during his time in the North-West.

Nottingham got his move to the Football League two years ago to Blackpool and could now be on the move again to Crewe permanently with the way things are going.