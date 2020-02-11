Barrow re-sign defender Dan Jones from Salford City

Barrow have re-signed Dan Jones from Salford City, as announced by their official club website.

The defender has joined the National League table toppers on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Jones, who is 25 years old, signed for League Two side Salford last summer from the Bluebirds but has struggled to break into Graham Alexander’s side since his switch. He has made just three appearances in the league.

He has now moved back to Holker Street to help in his former sides’ push for promotion to the Football League. Ian Evatt’s men are currently seven points above Harrogate Town at the top of the fifth tier.

Jones started his career at Hartlepool United and rose up through their youth ranks. He went on to play 41 times for the Pools but was released in May 2016.

The left-back subsequently joined Grimsby Town but did not nail down a regular starting spot with the Mariners and was loaned out to non-league for spells at AFC Fylde and Gateshead during his time at Blundell Park.

He left Grimsby in 2017 and joined Barrow on a free transfer. Jones quickly established himself as a key player for the Cumbrian side and spent two seasons with them before Salford came calling.

Jones will now be looking to complete unfinished business with Barrow and create history by helping them gain promotion to League Two. Can they maintain their form and get back into the Football League?