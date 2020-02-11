The 72
The 72
The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic during the EFL Cup match between Charlton Athletic and Forest Green Rovers at The Valley, London, England on 13 August 2019.
Championship

Charlton Athletic had bid rejected for West Ham’s Winston Reid last month

By on 0 Comments
The Valley, home of Charlton Athletic during the EFL Cup match between Charlton Athletic and Forest Green Rovers at The Valley, London, England on 13 August 2019.

Charlton Athletic had a loan bid for West Ham United defender Winston Reid rejected last month, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Addicks were interested in bringing the experienced centre-back to The Valley for the rest of the season but had their offer laughed off by their London counterparts.

Reid, who is 31 years old, is set to leave the Hammers having fallen down the pecking order with the Premier League strugglers. It appears that the Major League Soccer is his most likely destination now.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Leeds United fans to finally see Augustin in first team action - hint more than dropped

He saw a move to Nashville collapse but has been in talks with DC United and Sporting Kansas City recently so is still hopeful for a move over the pond.

Reid has played for West Ham since 2010 and has racked up over 200 appearances for them. He was also part of the side who moved from Upton Park to the London Stadium.

The New Zealand international started his career in Denmark as a youngster at SUB Sønderborg before he was snapped up by FC Midtjylland. He went on to break into the Danish Superliga side and played 92 times before West Ham moved for him in 2010.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Leeds United owner Radrizzani continues to answer fan comments after Forest defeat

The Hammers were relegated from the top flight in Reid’s first season there but he helped them gain an immediate promotion from the Championship in the campaign after. They have stayed in the Premier League ever since but his future at the club looks to be coming to an end.

About Author

Writer and reporter for The72. Hull City fan. Cover all teams in the Football League. Based in Manchester/Sheffield.

Related Posts