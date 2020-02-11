Charlton Athletic had bid rejected for West Ham’s Winston Reid last month

Charlton Athletic had a loan bid for West Ham United defender Winston Reid rejected last month, according to a report by Football Insider.

The Addicks were interested in bringing the experienced centre-back to The Valley for the rest of the season but had their offer laughed off by their London counterparts.

Reid, who is 31 years old, is set to leave the Hammers having fallen down the pecking order with the Premier League strugglers. It appears that the Major League Soccer is his most likely destination now.

He saw a move to Nashville collapse but has been in talks with DC United and Sporting Kansas City recently so is still hopeful for a move over the pond.

Reid has played for West Ham since 2010 and has racked up over 200 appearances for them. He was also part of the side who moved from Upton Park to the London Stadium.

The New Zealand international started his career in Denmark as a youngster at SUB Sønderborg before he was snapped up by FC Midtjylland. He went on to break into the Danish Superliga side and played 92 times before West Ham moved for him in 2010.

The Hammers were relegated from the top flight in Reid’s first season there but he helped them gain an immediate promotion from the Championship in the campaign after. They have stayed in the Premier League ever since but his future at the club looks to be coming to an end.