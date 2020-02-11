Kenny Jackett explains why Portsmouth opted to release young ‘keeper Durin

Speaking to The News, Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett has moved to explain why the club opted to release young goalkeeper Petar Durin from his contract with the club.

Croatian youngster Petar Durin made the move from Italian side Atalanta to Portsmouth in the summer transfer window of 2018, joining as a promising young goalkeeper and linking up with the club’s youth ranks.

However, after just over a year and a half since his arrival, Pompey has opted to release the young goalkeeper. Upon the release, Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett moved to explain the reasons behind his early release, saying that given his rank in the pecking order, it made sense to release him before the end of his deal to allow him to weigh up his next move and explore other options. He said:

"Petar is moving on, we thank him for all he's done and wish him all the best. His contract is up in the summer, it wasn't going to be renewed so we told him early. He will use the rest of the season, which isn't a long period of time, to explore other avenues.