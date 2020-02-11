Blackburn Rovers boss reveals talks were held with Marcus Maddison – explains why club opted against move

Speaking to Lancs Live, Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray revealed that he has previously held talks with playmaker Marcus Maddison, before opting to pursue other options.

Marcus Maddison made a long-awaited step up to the Championship in the summer transfer window, signing for Hull City from Peterborough United on loan until the end of the season, with his deal at London Road expiring at the end of the campaign.

Maddison was linked with a host of Championship sides on a number of occasions during his time with Peterborough United, with Blackburn Rovers one of the sides credited with interest in the playmaker.

And now that Maddison has completed his move to Hull, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray has now moved to reveal that the club have previously considered a move for Maddison before opting to move for other targets. Speaking to Lancs Live, he said:

“I’ve had some in-depth conversations with young Maddison, to be fair. It’s something we’ve talked about and considered, but then we decided to go down a different route. I don’t think you could not have an interest in Maddison because of the goals he scores and the goals he assists.

“At the times of our discussions over the last few years we decided to go down a different route but he’s now got his opportunity to play in the Championship and the last game I saw, he hit the post very early on against Reading. He put a lot of crosses into the box, he’s having shots from outside the box – he’s been delegated direct free-kicks from outside the box already with his left foot. He’s a threat.

“I think with a lot of footballers you have some amazing attributes, but he’s also got things that his manager will want him to work on and improve on. That’s like every player at these certain levels, it’s someone we were made aware of and he is a very talented boy.

“He does bring you goals and assists, undoubtedly, but we chose a different option over that type of player, as it was what we were looking for at the time. I wish him well. I enjoyed his company when I spoke top him and I met him, let’s see how his career progresses at this level.”

Maddison, 26, was a star performer for Posh during his time at the club, scoring 62 goals and providing 92 assists in 248 appearances for the club (Transfermarkt). Now, he will be hoping to prove himself in the Championship with Hull, for whom he made his debut for at the weekend in a 1-1 draw with Reading.