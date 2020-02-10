Leeds United fans mixed response to Brentford boss Frank frank words

The last time Leeds United won at Brentford was in 1950. Since then, many things have happened. Nations have travelled into space. Men have stepped foot on the moon. Wars have been fought and lost. Every combatant associated with World War I has sadly passed away. Leeds visit Griffin Park again tomorrow night.

It couldn’t come at a time when both sides are facing very contrasting fortunes. Brentford are firing on all cylinders and look like scoring every time that they play, such is the impressive array of attacking talent that they have at their disposal. Potent is often a throwaway term that is used to describe a side’s attacking threat but, in Brentford’s case, it is easily summed up by that single word.

Meanwhile, Leeds United enter the game at Griffin Park like a drunk stumbling over the threshold after spending an age getting the key-lock-twist-push handle sequence done in the correct order. Stumble in as they do, attempt to right themselves and are then battered over the head by the Missus’ rolling pin. they bring with them one win in six games and are scoreless in four of their last five.

For varying reasons, it is set to be a sensational match-up between two sides who have ‘attacking intent’ written as the first two words of their respective battle plans. However, it is only with the home side, Brentford, that there is a memory of what this means – Leeds being off-kilter in this respect. That is something that Bees boss, Thomas Frank, picked up on in his pre-game presser today:

🗣 Thomas on @LUFC “We definitely have more momentum than Leeds right now. Everyone knows how much I respect Marcelo Bielsa and what he has done to build up Leeds as a club and as a team but they couldn’t pick a worse place to play Tuesday night”#BRELEE | #BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/8Kh5NzRF7C — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) February 10, 2020

A statement that bold is bound to be provocative enough to draw a response from Leeds United fans. Indeed, it is something that you can almost set your pocket watch to. In that respect, Franks’ frank words definitely drew a response from Leeds United fans, responses of a mixed nature. Here are some of the responses from Leeds United fans to what Thomas Frank had to say.

Frank is frank – Leeds United fans respond to Brentford manager’s blunt view

They will hammer us if you think we are gonna go there and get anything more than a draw I’m sorry — Paul Milner (@paulmilner365) February 10, 2020

People writing us off, but we’ve been top two best part of 18 months because we have real quality! Get your heads up #lufc. We will find our rhythm again. Still a long way to go! — Chris Hall (@Chrislufc87) February 10, 2020

@LUFC pin it up on the dressing room wall lads!! — Paul Bexon (@BeckoLeeds) February 10, 2020

@LiamCooper__ if this doesn’t write your team talk or fire you boys up then I don’t know what will. Print this off and stick it at the front of the bus and on the changing room walls if you have to!!!! — Jamie Sealy (@jamiesealy1988) February 10, 2020

@andrearadri @LUFC please stick these words back down his throat tomorrow. We fear no-one. — Darren Driver (@DarrenDriver) February 10, 2020

Hope we spank this lot now can’t see it tho — BFS (@BRADFRAZER) February 10, 2020

Yeah because your 3 thousand fans will make us shit a brick! Pipe down we are our own worst enemy! At elland road we walked all over you, you really are not special! Wigan did us so if you do win, which more than likely will, please dont think you’re special! — James Small 🤍💙💛 ALAW# (@jamesmsmall87) February 10, 2020

No point us turning up. Might as well give you the 3-0 and not waste everyone’s time. — Notadevioussquirrell (@deviousquirrel2) February 10, 2020