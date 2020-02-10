The 72
Brentford manager Thomas Frank before the EFL Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Brentford at the Madejski Stadium, Reading, England on 13 April 2019.
Championship

Leeds United fans mixed response to Brentford boss Frank frank words

The last time Leeds United won at Brentford was in 1950. Since then, many things have happened. Nations have travelled into space. Men have stepped foot on the moon. Wars have been fought and lost. Every combatant associated with World War I has sadly passed away. Leeds visit Griffin Park again tomorrow night.

It couldn’t come at a time when both sides are facing very contrasting fortunes. Brentford are firing on all cylinders and look like scoring every time that they play, such is the impressive array of attacking talent that they have at their disposal. Potent is often a throwaway term that is used to describe a side’s attacking threat but, in Brentford’s case, it is easily summed up by that single word.

Meanwhile, Leeds United enter the game at Griffin Park like a drunk stumbling over the threshold after spending an age getting the key-lock-twist-push handle sequence done in the correct order. Stumble in as they do, attempt to right themselves and are then battered over the head by the Missus’ rolling pin. they bring with them one win in six games and are scoreless in four of their last five.

For varying reasons, it is set to be a sensational match-up between two sides who have ‘attacking intent’ written as the first two words of their respective battle plans. However, it is only with the home side, Brentford, that there is a memory of what this means – Leeds being off-kilter in this respect.  That is something that Bees boss, Thomas Frank, picked up on in his pre-game presser today:

A statement that bold is bound to be provocative enough to draw a response from Leeds United fans. Indeed, it is something that you can almost set your pocket watch to. In that respect, Franks’ frank words definitely drew a response from Leeds United fans, responses of a mixed nature. Here are some of the responses from Leeds United fans to what Thomas Frank had to say.

Frank is frank – Leeds United fans respond to Brentford manager’s blunt view

