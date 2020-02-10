Callum Elder calls on Hull City to stick together

Callum Elder has called on Hull City to stick together after their 1-1 draw against Reading on Saturday.

The Tigers are now winless in six games in all competitions but clawed back the game at the Madejski Stadium with a Mallik Wilks equaliser in the 83rd minute.

Grant McCann’s side have dropped to 14th in the Championship but were relieved to see their five-match losing streak come to an end.

They lost key players Jarrod Bowen and Kamil Grosicki to West Ham United and West Brom in the January transfer window and are still adjusting to life without them.

Elder, who is in his first season at the KCOM Stadium since joining from Leicester City last summer, has said, as per their official club website: “I was proud of the way we responded (at Reading) to going behind. Heads could’ve dropped at that point but we showed our character, fought back and came away with what was a deserved point. I thought a point was the minimum we deserved on Saturday.”

“It’s all about us sticking together now. You can face adversity at any point of the season and we’ve responded well after losing five games on the spin.”

He added: “We’ve regrouped and we now need to build on the draw when we go to Blackburn on Tuesday night and put in another good performance.”

Hull travel to Ewood Park tomorrow night to face Blackburn Rovers and will be looking for another positive result before they are back in action once again on Friday against Swansea City at home.