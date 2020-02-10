The 72
The 72
Oxford United midfielder (on loan from West Ham United) Marcus Browne (10) sprints forward with the ball during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Oxford United and Coventry City at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford, England on 9 September 2018.
League 1

Oxford United playmaker Browne to miss Burton Albion tie

By on 0 Comments
Oxford United midfielder (on loan from West Ham United) Marcus Browne (10) sprints forward with the ball during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Oxford United and Coventry City at the Kassam Stadium, Oxford, England on 9 September 2018.

Speaking to the Witney Gazette, Oxford United manager Karl Robinson has confirmed that U’s playmaker Marcus Browne will miss the midweek game against Burton Albion after picking up an ankle injury in the 4-0 defeat to Peterborough United.

It was a dismal afternoon for Oxford United on Saturday, falling to a 4-0 defeat at the hands of fellow promotion hopefuls Peterborough United. Now, the U’s have been dealt another blow, with loan man Marcus Browne set to miss the club’s Tuesday night game against Burton Albion.

IN OTHER NEWS:  Macclesfield Town bring in former Wolves striker Donovan Wilson

Browne picked up an ankle injury in the defeat to the Posh and he will miss the clash with the Brewers. While manager Karl Robinson provided the early update on the injury, he was unable to put a time scale on how loan the playmaker will be out for, saying that Browne’s ankle is in a “terrible state” and they must wait until finding out the severity of the injury.

Speaking to the Witney Gazette, Robinson said:

“Marcus Browne is out. What do you expect with the treatment he gets? It’s not good. We’ll see how it settles down but his ankle is in a terrible state.”

Browne, 22, has been in impressive form for Oxford since returning on loan from Middlesbrough in the January transfer window, scoring three goals in seven appearances across all competitions. The U’s will be hoping that the playmaker’s injury is not too severe as they look to get him back to full fitness to help with their push for promotion to the Championship.

About Author

Writer for The72 and currently studying at the University of Lincoln. Based in Peterborough/ Lincoln and often writing about Peterborough United amongst other Championship and League One clubs.

Related Posts