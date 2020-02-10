Leeds United fans should not “go overboard” with Casilla criticism says Danny Mills

Speaking to Football Insider, former England international Danny Mills has said that Leeds United supporters should not “go overboard” with their criticism of goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.

Recently, questions have been asked of Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, with his form faltering somewhat in the Whites’ poor form.

Leeds have not kept a clean sheet in 11 games and in the weekend’s defeat to Nottingham Forest, Casilla was caught off guard by a near-post effort from Sammy Ameobi to open to scoring for Sabri Lamouchi’s side, who went on to win the game 2-0.

As a result, Casilla has been subject to criticism once again, with some fans calling for youngster Ilian Meslier to be put in between the sticks by Marcelo Bielsa.

Kiko cost us last season and things just haven't changed Think it's time for Meslier to start #LUFC pic.twitter.com/3cvwyqF0vp — LUFCMOT (@LUFCMOTcom) February 8, 2020

Kiko at fault again! Where is Meslier??? — Jack Jarvis (@JackJarv) February 8, 2020

Kiko looked scared confidence shot to bits! Distribution was shocking time to bring in the big man Meslier #mot — Reggiex77 (@reg_lufc) February 9, 2020

Amid the ongoing calls for Ilian Meslier to come in for the Spanish ‘keeper, former England defender Danny Mills has moved to urge fans to not “go overboard” with their criticism of the Whites stopper. Speaking to Football Insider, Mills said all goalkeepers make mistakes and that Casilla has “done well”. He said:

“Let’s not go overboard on Kiko Casilla. He has done well, but he has made mistakes, as all goalkeepers have. It’s just apparent at the moment that they tie in, or seem to tie in, with this run that Leeds are absolutely desperate to get out of.

“Yes, it’s disappointing, but I don’t think we should go too far overboard and start slamming Kiko Casilla.”

It will be interesting to see if Marcelo Bielsa looks to bring Meslier in for Casilla as Leeds United prepare to face Brentford on Tuesday night in what will be a crucial tie in the race for promotion to the Premier League.