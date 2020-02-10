Sheffield Wednesday loan man Connor Wickham discusses influence of Garry Monk in making Hillsborough return

Speaking to the Sheffield Star, striker Connor Wickham has moved to highlight the role Garry Monk played in his loan move to Sheffield Wednesday.

Over the course of the January transfer window, Crystal Palace striker Connor Wickham was linked with a host of Championship sides, with his game time at Selhurst Park becoming more and more limited. In the end, the striker completed a loan move to Sheffield Wednesday, returning to Hillsborough for a third spell.

Now, speaking to the Sheffield Star, Wickham has highlighted the role played by manager Garry Monk in deciding to make the move to Wednesday. He said:

"He was massive to be honest. I spoke to him quite a few times and I felt the love from the manager. That's what you need, I felt that the manager wanted me, so hopefully, I can get on the pitch and repay that faith.

"As soon as I spoke to the manager, I spoke to my dad, I spoke to my agent and said 'we need to make this happen', and thankfully it did." Wickham went on to say that he is ready to show everyone what he can do again after a difficult last few years at Crystal Palace. He added: "I don't think sitting on the bench or sitting in the stand at Crystal Palace is going to make my career go forward. I haven't really played for a couple of years, but I've shown little glimpses of what I can do and especially recently I've been focusing on getting myself ready for January and focusing on showing Sheffield Wednesday what I can do again."