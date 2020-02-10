Brentford star Benrahma remaining focused on Bees promotion push despite Premier League interest

Speaking to BBC Sport, Brentford star Said Benrahma has insisted that his focus is on the task at hand at Griffin Park, despite the continued interest from Premier League sides.

Brentford’s push for promotion to the Premier League has been a successful one so far, with Thomas Frank’s side sitting in in 5th place after 31 games, there points away from the automatic promotion spots.

Said Benrahma has played a big role in the Bees’ successful campaign, starring alongside fellow attackers Ollie Watkins and Bryan Mbuemo. In 27 appearances, the Algerian has scored eight goals and laid on six assists, with his performances attracting interest from Premier League sides.

A report from the Northern Echo claimed that Newcastle United are the latest to show an interest in Benrahma, while the Daily Star has reported that Arsenal are also keen on the playmaker.

Now, amid the continued interest and his continued good form, Benrahma has spoken to BBC Sport about the interest in his services. He said that he is remaining focused on the task at hand at Griffin Park, saying that while it is his dream to play in the top flight, he wants to do so with Brentford. He said:

“For the moment I am focused on Brentford. This summer I will see but for the moment I am so focused here. I am happy, I play, I score, I win, it’s a good position so I am happy. For the moment I am here.

“My ambition is to play in the Premier League. That’s my first ambition. It’s the first step and then continue to progress. If I go into the Premier League God willing with Brentford or…. I don’t know but my ambition is Premier League.”