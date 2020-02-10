Charlton Athletic youngster Dempsey completes National League loan switch

Charlton Athletic have confirmed on their official website that young midfielder Ben Dempsey has completed a loan move away from the club, signing for National League side Woking.

Prior to the January transfer window, Charlton Athletic youngster Ben Dempsey was one of the academy graduates to make their way into the first-team pictures amid an injury crisis as The Valley. He was called into first-team action but with the Addicks strengthening in the transfer window, it has now been confirmed that Dempsey has made a fresh loan move.

Dempsey makes the move to National League side Woking. Earlier this season he spent a stint with Dulwich Hamlet in the National League South, and now he makes the step up to the National League with the Cardinals.

The 20-year-old midfielder has played four Championship games for Charlton Athletic so far this season, starting in three consecutive matches against Swansea City, West Brom and Preston North End.

With Woking, Dempsey will be hoping to build up his experience of senior football while helping the club push for a place in the National League play-off spots. Woking sit in 12th place in the table, three points behind 7th place Notts County, who sit in the final play-off spot in the National League.

Charlton will be hoping that they will not be forced into recalling Dempsey from his loan spell this time round, after they were forced to call him back from Dulwich Hamlet earlier this season to cover for injuries, with the young midfielder heading out to pick up more senior minutes.