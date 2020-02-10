Brentford given huge boost as Pontus Jansson could be fit for crunch Leeds United clash

Brentford have been given a huge boost with the news that defender Pontus Jansson could be fit to face former club Leeds United on Tuesday evening as confirmed by manager Thomas Frank and reported on their official Twitter page.

The defender has been out of action for a month with a hip injury but is now back out on the grass and making positive progress as he bids to return for the Bees.

🗣 Thomas on the squad "Everyone is fit and available. The only one is Pontus Jansson who we will take a call on in the morning. He was out on the grass today which is positive"#BRELEE | #BrentfordFC pic.twitter.com/pPNErDlQWf — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) February 10, 2020

Jansson hasn’t featured since the 3-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers in the middle of January and should he be fit for the game against the Whites it would be a welcome return for a Brentford side who will be looking to beat Leeds and overtake them in the table.

Although Jansson left the Yorkshire giants in a somewhat unsavoury exit he recently admitted that he still has “fond memories” of his time at Elland Road, but his loyalty now lies with Brentford and he will be doing everything he can to get them promoted.

In other team selection news, Leeds will be without Tyler Roberts and Adam Forshaw for the trip to West London, but are otherwise full-strength and will be boosted by the return of Kalvin Phillips. The midfielder has been suspended for three matches but is once again available for Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

Brentford will certainly be hoping that Jansson will be available, although they have done well in his absence and are in good form heading into the crunch encounter at Griffin Park where a win could see them in the automatic promotion places.