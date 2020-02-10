Leeds United one in, one out and Poveda hint possibly from Under-23s

Leeds United face a trip to the Big Smoke tomorrow to take on Brentford side that bristles and fizzes with attacking intent and a midfield that sets a solid platform which allows the Bees to buzz. Putting aside the Whites ‘capital curse’, Leeds haven’t won at Griffin Park since 1950.

On Saturday’s showing against Nottingham Forest, a hangover from the week before’s dire display against Wigan Athletic, that 70-year run looks like continuing. Over the last couple of game Leeds have been held goalless and have shown a degree of impotence in front of goal that would have any man running to his GP and asking to be tested.

That is why Brentford, who have scored EIGHT in their last two games, has been installed as favourites to both continue their good form and, should three points be forthcoming, leapfrog Leeds into the second of the automatic promotion spots behind West Brom.

It could very well be a game that sees Leeds meet Brentford at Griffin Park without a meeting with Pontus Jansson who has missed a glut of recent games through injury. However, it will be a match-up that will see some changes for Leeds United with one player in and one player out – this being confirmed by Marcelo Bielsa during his pre-game presser this afternoon.

Back at Thorp Arch for Bielsa’s pre-Brentford presser. Team news – Phillips is back from suspension. Tyler Roberts suffered a knock to his calf at the weekend and won’t be in the squad tomorrow. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) February 10, 2020

With Leeds United suffering the absence of Kalvin Phillips, it will be reassuring for fans to see the popular midfielder back and anchoring the base of United’s midfield. This return will have the knock-on effects of allowing Ben White to drop back into the centre of defence and Luke Ayling out to his accustomed right-back spot.

As for Tyler Roberts, no doubt there will be some fans less than astonished that he is out again. Many are referring to his seemingly frequent injury lay-offs in calling him names such as ‘Biscuit Legs’ due to the number of knocks he takes that necessitate a spell on the sidelines.

In other news, Ian Poveda came through a 45-minute spell with the Under-23s today in a game the young Whites won 4-1 at Thorp Arch. This is pure supposition but his withdrawal, bearing in mind what happened after Jean-Kevin Augustin played 45 minutes against Derby County’s youngsters on Friday, might indicate that Bielsa is considering him for a bench spot at Griffin Park tomorrow.